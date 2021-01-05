DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.73.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

