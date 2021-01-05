DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,675,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,717,028. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

