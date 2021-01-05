DSLA Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $456,447.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $456,447.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00352707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024851 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

