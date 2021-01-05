DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DSP Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 284,637 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth $2,798,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the third quarter worth $2,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

