Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $67,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $17,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 20,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -372.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

