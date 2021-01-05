Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,299.87

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,299.87 and traded as low as $1,215.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,245.00, with a volume of 164,543 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,123.75 ($14.68).

Get Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,299.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.