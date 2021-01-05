Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report sales of $726.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.60 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $737.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $114,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

