Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. "

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

