DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €33.70 ($39.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($40.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €30.81 and a 200 day moving average of €26.80.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

