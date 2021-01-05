E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises approximately 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $135.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

