E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 67.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.