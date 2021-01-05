E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,560 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

