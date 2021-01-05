E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Autohome by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.