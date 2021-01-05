E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 2,049 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

