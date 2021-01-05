e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,498 shares of company stock worth $10,408,666. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,630. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

