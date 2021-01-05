E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EONGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

