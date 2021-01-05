E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EONGY opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

