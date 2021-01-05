Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

