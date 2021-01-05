Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $380,159.89 and $167.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00353835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00024742 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.