Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

EIX stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

