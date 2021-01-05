Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
EIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of EIGR stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
