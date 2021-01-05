Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

