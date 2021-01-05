Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

