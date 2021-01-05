Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.
Shares of EXK opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.