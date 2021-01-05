Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

