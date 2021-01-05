Energizer Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

