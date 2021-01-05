Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $119.06 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.