Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.24. 3,870,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $189.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $2,493,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,386.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

