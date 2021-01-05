Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 722,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

