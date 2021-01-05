Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.43.

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 16.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

