Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 298 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.15.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.