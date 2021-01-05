Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 145 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.50. 70,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

