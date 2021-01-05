Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,469,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 706,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,032,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

