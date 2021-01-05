Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. 50,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

