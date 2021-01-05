Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $337,000 Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,444. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

