Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,134 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.99. 184,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

