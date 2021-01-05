EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $360,230.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $10.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.06. 301,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,847. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $360.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

