EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.41. 5,335,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,192,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. BidaskClub downgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get EQT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.