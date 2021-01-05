Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $804.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $692.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.00. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.