Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $615.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.90 million and the lowest is $596.60 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $683.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,801,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

