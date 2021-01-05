Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $615.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.90 million and the lowest is $596.60 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $683.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $44,169,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $33,801,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.