Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Tops $273,775.93

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Essentia has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $273,775.93 and approximately $4,483.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

