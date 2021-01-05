Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $509.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

