Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,695 shares of company stock valued at $27,305,361. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Etsy by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

