Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading 6% Higher

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.48. 2,873,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,271,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Euronav by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

