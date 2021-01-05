EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0024

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $76,022.56 and approximately $52,920.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036734 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001686 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003139 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

