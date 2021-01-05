Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Eventbrite stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 71.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Eventbrite by 45.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 338,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.