Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.16. 149,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,344. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.59% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

