Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 11.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 6,672,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,567,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.