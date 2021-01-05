EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $94,973.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $422,854.59 and $94,973.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.