Exosis (EXO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,728.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,460.60 and $5,728.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 667,722 coins and its circulating supply is 502,722 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

