Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

